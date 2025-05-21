Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $36,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $9,869,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,831 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Energy stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -106.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In related news, Director Michael Duginski purchased 20,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,045.99. The trade was a 8.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

