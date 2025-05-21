Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $35,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.41. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.82 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $177.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $57,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,319. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

