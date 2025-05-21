Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 233,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Wynn Resorts worth $40,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 2.9%

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 416,500 shares of company stock worth $29,254,547 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.