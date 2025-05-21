Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sun Life Financial worth $39,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,192,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,712,000 after acquiring an additional 703,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 295.5% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $63.78.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

