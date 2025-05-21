Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 720,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $36,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $207,977.60. This represents a 91.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,045 shares of company stock worth $3,683,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CNM stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

