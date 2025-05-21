Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $34.33 Million Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,636 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Biohaven worth $34,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Stock Up 3.0%

BHVN opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at $70,707,798.37. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Biohaven from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

