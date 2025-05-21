Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $34.63 Million Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 331.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272,597 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Joby Aviation worth $34,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JOBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.34.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 42,844.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 9,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $65,732.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,259.98. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,275,793 shares in the company, valued at $190,104,420.77. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,968. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.