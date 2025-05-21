Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.54 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of KeyCorp worth $36,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,405 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,302,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,183,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,615 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3%

KEY stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

