Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $37.22 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $37,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 46.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176,308 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.31, for a total value of $360,491.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,476.19. This represents a 25.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total value of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,200.66. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $456.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Raymond James lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.29.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

