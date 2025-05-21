Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $37.60 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Albany International worth $37,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,641,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,209,000 after buying an additional 99,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,075,000 after buying an additional 1,320,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albany International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 3,380.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after buying an additional 824,975 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $95.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

