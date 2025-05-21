Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 749,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $39,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in New York Times by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYT stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on New York Times from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.