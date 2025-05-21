Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.82 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,093,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Aramark worth $40,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Aramark has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

