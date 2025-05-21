Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Dayforce worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dayforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dayforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dayforce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Dayforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

DAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.54.

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,423.68. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAY opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 535.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

