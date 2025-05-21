Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $38,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

