Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 708,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $38,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,364,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Essent Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 700,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,040,000 after purchasing an additional 515,171 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 846,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500,494 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 445,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Trading Down 0.7%

Essent Group stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $106,744.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares in the company, valued at $15,199,031.54. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,467. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,001 shares of company stock worth $299,591. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

