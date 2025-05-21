Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Guidewire Software worth $40,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $215.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.67, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.00. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.65 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $370,485.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,550,012.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares in the company, valued at $43,397,077.26. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,967 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

