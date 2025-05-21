Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $39,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tenable by 858.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.97 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Read Our Latest Report on TENB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061. This trade represents a 87.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $138,758.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,871.60. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,787 shares of company stock valued at $486,206. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.