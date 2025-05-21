Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 963,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.35% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $38,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,772,000 after acquiring an additional 78,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9,838.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 351,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 348,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 858,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.