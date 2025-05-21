Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,822 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $40,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 622.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $128.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $152.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.93. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

