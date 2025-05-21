Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,487 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $40,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,044,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 137,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,322.80. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,486,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,539.92. This trade represents a 44.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,599 shares of company stock worth $7,099,910 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.2%

SKX stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

