Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,230 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $37,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

