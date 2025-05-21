Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,724 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $39,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 247,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,748,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 100,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,719,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William A. Wulfsohn purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,012.11. The trade was a 53.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

