Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 315,380 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.55% of InvenTrust Properties worth $35,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 154.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.2376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 413.04%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

