Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $36,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Strategic Education by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Strategic Education by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. This represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,093 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ STRA opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.28 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STRA. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on STRA

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.