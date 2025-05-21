Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Hub Group worth $37,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 803.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Hub Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.68.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

