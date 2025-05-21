Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of IDEX worth $36,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in IDEX by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 24,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average of $200.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

