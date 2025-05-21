Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $35,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NDVR Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $114.68. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

