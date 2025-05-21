Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 103,176 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,176 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Zeta Global worth $39,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZETA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after buying an additional 112,238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56,910 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Trading Down 1.1%

ZETA opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

