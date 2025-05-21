Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,411 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,894 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $5,143,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,054,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.