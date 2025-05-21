Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $35,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

MIDD opened at $152.11 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $118.41 and a one year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.62 per share, for a total transaction of $92,914.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,139,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,781,963.08. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 503,968 shares of company stock worth $73,215,160 over the last three months. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

