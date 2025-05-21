Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 165,746 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,746 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $39,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,099 shares of company stock worth $247,751. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

FFIN stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

