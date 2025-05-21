Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 177,109 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177,109 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $34,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after purchasing an additional 701,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,340,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,510,000 after purchasing an additional 307,907 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,130,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,116,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,204,000 after purchasing an additional 317,305 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,079,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 172,030 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $202,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,693.32. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,529.40. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,817 shares of company stock worth $4,007,207. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

