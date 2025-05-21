Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 219,720 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 219,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Golar LNG worth $39,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,638,045 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,282,000 after buying an additional 1,529,884 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $55,413,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $24,394,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $17,719,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after buying an additional 319,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 283.73 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

