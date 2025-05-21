Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 219,793 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,793 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Americold Realty Trust worth $37,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $9,095,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $13,610,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 341,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $179,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,978,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

