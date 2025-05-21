Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,251 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Nextracker worth $41,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 516.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 469,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185,858 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $333,630.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 219,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,395. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 27,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $1,651,847.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,885.24. The trade was a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,532. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

