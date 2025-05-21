Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 273,017 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 697,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 273,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $39,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 477.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 26,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.17 per share, with a total value of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,780. This represents a 3.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,872 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.