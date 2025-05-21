Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,286 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $39,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE WSO opened at $470.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $489.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.39. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.08 and a 52 week high of $571.42.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.83.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

