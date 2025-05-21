Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 75,540 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $37,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Capital Management LLC now owns 25,268,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,700,000 after buying an additional 18,794,047 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,470,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 2,313,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,779,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 1,991,449 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $19,305,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,065.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,899,000 after buying an additional 1,902,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

