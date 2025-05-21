Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 77,597 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,597 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $36,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 938,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after acquiring an additional 635,900 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,840,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,434,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.23 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

