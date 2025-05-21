Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 148,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Archrock worth $40,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 681,160 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,957,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,684 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Archrock by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 57,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Insider Activity at Archrock

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AROC shares. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AROC

Archrock Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AROC opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Archrock had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.41%.

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.