NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Owen LaRue LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Owen LaRue LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.9% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9%

NVDA stock opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

