Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 947,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255,815 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $35,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after buying an additional 8,837,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,329,000 after buying an additional 503,190 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,205,000 after buying an additional 890,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,879,000 after buying an additional 155,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.