OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.07% of American Well as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Well by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMWL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.22. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by $1.36. American Well had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $42,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,382.40. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

