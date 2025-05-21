OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 321.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 82,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.20. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $145.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

