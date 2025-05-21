OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Shares in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in New Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,815,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 753,220 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,425,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 175,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 502,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 352,854 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. New Street Research set a $3.90 price target on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on New Gold from $3.40 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

