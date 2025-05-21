OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires New Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.05% of Sangamo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 313,587 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,139,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGMO

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.