OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 12,500 Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Baird R W lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

