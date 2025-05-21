OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 12,500 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.10% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 638,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 277,185 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth $1,887,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $1,789,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 967.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 147,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Children's Place Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.32 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.38) earnings per share.

Children's Place Profile

(Free Report)

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Stories

