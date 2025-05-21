OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires Shares of 2,100 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

CorVel Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

