OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys New Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $17,964,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,601 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after purchasing an additional 182,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 468,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 172,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 139,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.61. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Transactions at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,212.58. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

